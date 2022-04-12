Danton Cole out as Michigan State's hockey coach after five seasons

Michigan State is looking for a new hockey coach.

Danton Cole is out after five seasons as the head coach of the Spartans, compiling a 58-101-12 record.

MSU had a losing record every year under Cole. The Spartans finished seventh in the Big Ten each of his five seasons in East Lansing, aside from a sixth-place conference finish in the 2019-20 season.

“Over the last month, I spent time evaluating where we currently stand as a hockey program. It’s become clear to me that it’s in the best interests of the program to make a change in leadership and begin a new era of Spartan hockey,” Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller said.

Cole played for Michigan State, holding the mark for most career games with 180. He was part of the program's 1986 national championship team.

“Danton Cole is a Spartan alum who put his heart into this job and we appreciate his efforts and dedication," Haller added.

“I believe a fresh start is what the program needs most. We have a proud championship history and a passionate alumni group. With a renovated Munn Ice Arena opening this fall and a renewed commitment to the success of the program, great things are on the horizon for Spartan hockey.”