David Montgomery will avoid surgery for MCL injury & hopes to return for playoffs

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery is hoping to rehab his MCL injury and return in time for the playoffs instead of getting season-ending surgery. That's according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported that after consulting experts over the past few days, Montgomery decided to rehab the injury.

Earlier this week, head coach Dan Campbell said the team was in a holding pattern and that was positive news.

The Lions placed defensive tackle Alim McNeill, cornerback Carlton Davis and special teams ace Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve on Tuesday, putting an NFL-high 21 players on IR.