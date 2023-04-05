David Perron, Ville Husso help Red Wings beat Canadiens 5-0

MONTREAL (AP) — David Perron had two goals and an assist, Ville Husso returned from a lower-body injury to make 24 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Husso was back after sitting out seven games. Lucas Raymond, Matt Luff and Joe Veleno also scored and Jordan Oesterle and Olli Matta each had two assists. Detroit (35-33-9) ended a three-game Canadian trip with consecutive victories.

Cayden Primeau made 16 saves for in his second start for Montreal this season.

Referee Marc Joannette ended his career with the game. He officiated more than 1,500 NHL games and three Stanley Cup finals.

Raymond shocked Primeau with a wrist shot from point-blank range to open the scoring for Detroit 4:55 into the first.

Oesterle found Perron with a long stretch pass to create a breakaway and the Sherbrooke player deked Primeau to double Detroit’s lead.

At 7:12 of the second period, Luff hopped on a loose puck in the slot to score his second goal of the season.

Detroit added a power-play goal late in the second when Veleno redirected Jake Walman’s shot from the point for his first goal against his hometown team.

Perron tapped in his second of the game at 7:26 of the third.

