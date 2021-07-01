Watch
Davis Thompson ties Rocket Mortgage Classic course record to take early lead

Posted at 4:57 PM, Jul 01, 2021
(WXYZ) — Davis Thompson tied the course record at the Rocket Mortgage Classic shooting a 63 (-9) in the first round on Thursday.

Thompson went bogey-free and had nine birdies to take the early lead. His hot start continued after a 3-hour rain delay early in the afternoon, which made an already soft course even softer.

This is Thompson's third start as a pro, and was an All-American at the University of Georgia in 2020 and 2021.

Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are sharing second place after the morning tee times at -7.

