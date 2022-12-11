Dawgs headed back to Texas for DII National Championship

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — For the third time in four seasons, Ferris State football is headed back to the DII national championship in Mckinney, Texas.

The Bulldogs beat West Florida 38-17 at home in Big Rapids on a cold December day. This was their fourth straight year in the national semi final and coming off their 2021 national title.

FSU scored first early in the first quarter when Carson Gulker, a Zeeland native, crosses the goal line from three yards out. He also scored again later in the first, giving Ferris a 14-3 lead going into the second quarter.

The Argonauts flipped the script in the second. West Florida scored twice and held Ferris to one field goal, making it 17-17 at halftime.

The third quarter was dominated by the home team. Ferris ate up a large chunk of the time and then has Dezmin Lyburtus cross the goal lie with 4:46 to go in the third giving them a 24-17 lead.

Carson Gulker scored his third and final touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter extending their lead once again. FSU finished their scoring when Marcus Taylor ran it nine yards into the end zone. Taylor led the Bulldogs in rushing yards on Saturday with 181 yards and 20 carries.

Gulker had 18 carries for 64 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Mylik Mitchell was 8 for 9 and 87 passing yards.

The Bulldogs are now 12-1 this season and will now play Colorado School of Mines in the National Championship game. That game will be held at Mckinney ISD stadium in Mckinney, Texas. Kickoff is set for 1pm EST.