Daz Cameron hits first MLB homer, rain-soaked Tigers lose to White Sox in 10 innings

DETROIT (AP) — Liam Hendricks angrily threw a wet ball into foul territory after his first pitch of the ninth inning, leading to a lengthy rain delay, then gave up a tying two-run homer to Daz Cameron before the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 in 10 innings on Friday night.

Chicago led 4-2 when Hendriks entered to start the ninth, seeking his AL-high 17th save.

The All-Star closer threw a ball on his first pitch to Miguel Cabrera, and when Hendriks got a new ball back, he went to the stretch then threw the ball into foul territory on the third-base side on a hop away and yelled toward plate umpire Chris Conroy “It’s all wet!” as he spread both arms wide.

As White Sox manager Tony La Russa started to head to the plate, umpires called for a delay, and Hendriks spoke with the umpires as he walked to the dugout.

The game resumed 49 minutes later, with Hendriks fussing over the rosin bag.

Cabrera swung and missed Hendriks first pitch, then singled to right. After Eric Haase popped out, Cameron drove the next pitch, a fastball, to right-center for his first home run in 62 career big league at-bats.

Hendriks (3-1) had entered with 14 straight scoreless appearances and had retired 26 of his previous 28 batters.

Yoan Moncada hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th off José Cisnero (0-4), sending Danny Mendick across the plate with a headfirst slide as he got his left hand in ahead of Jake Rogers’ tag.

Adam Engel homered in the second, but Nomar Mazara’s homer tied the score in the bottom half.

Isaac Paredes hit his first homer for the Tigers.

A LOT OF EXPERIENCE

La Russa first managed the White Sox against the Tigers on June 13, 1980. Detroit, managed by Hall of Famer Sparky Anderson, won 8-4. Current Tigers manager AJ Hinch was six years old.

CRAZY SCORING

There were a pair of plays with unusual notations on the scorecard. In the top of the second, Mendick was thrown out stealing second with the catcher making the tag. Skubal picked him off first and he took off for second before being retired in a rundown with Rogers catching him between first and second.

Seven Tigers ended up touching the ball on Rogers’ error in the seventh, as Mazara fielded the ball in right, threw to first baseman Miguel Cabrera, who started a rundown that included the other three infielders and Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal before second baseman Jonathan Schoop made the tag.

UP NEXT

The teams play the second game of their series on Saturday, with Detroit’s José Ureña (2-5, 4.25) facing Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.36).