DCFC, Black Star Soccer partner once again to celebrate diversity of Black soccer this weekend

(WXYZ) — Black Star Soccer is returning to Detroit in partnership with Detroit City FC, and it's a program celebrating the diversity of Black soccer culture.

The organization works to also increase access to the sport and provide coaching and player development pathways on and off the field.

Along with several other partners, Detroit City FC and Black Star Soccer will host a variety of events throughout the week, kicking off on Thursday and leading up to Saturday night's DCFC match against FC Tulsa.

On Thursday night, Detroit City FC and Black Star will host a welcome party for members of the Detroit community with food and drinks, music, and positive vibes. Registration is here.

Then, there will be coaching clinic on Friday evening for Black soccer coaches, non-soccer coaches and community leaders. That's happening at the Detroit City Fieldhouse from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Registration is here.

Friday night will also bring a community pick-up soccer match for those who are 18 and up. It's happening at the Detroit City Fieldhouse as well. Registration is here.

Saturday morning will bring a free youth clinic for boys and girls ages 5-13, and registration is available here.

On Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, is is the Black Star ID Showcase, this time at Keyworth Stadium. It's from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. Registration is available here.

Finally, the weekend finishes off with the playoff-bound DCFC taking on FC Tulsa on Saturday night at Keyworth Stadium. Some tickets remain, so get them now!

