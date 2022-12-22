De La Salle's Brady Drogosh and Mason Muragin celebrate national signing day together

De La Salle's Brady Drogosh and Mason Muragin watched their childhood dreams come true as they sat alongside one other as state champions to sign their national letters of intent to play NCAA Division-I football. Drogosh is headed to Cincinnati, while Muragin will play for Illinois in the Big Ten.

Drogosh is coming off a monumental year, being named the AP's player of the year for the state of Michigan, as well as the 2021 Michigan Mr. Football. As a 4.0 GPA student, Drogosh finished his senior year at De La Salle a semester early and will be early enrolling to the University of Cincinnati, starting his collegiate career on January 9th. Despite the coaching changes that took place at his decided college, Drogosh is still excited to become a Bearcat and feels that it is a good fit.

Muragin, who was also an integral part of the Pilots' back-to-back state championships, is considered one of the best players in the state of Michigan. Together, Muragin and Drogosh decided to attend De La Salle together, making promises that they would both play division-I football and sign their national letters of intent together.

