DeBrincat notches hat trick, Red Wings win fifth straight by downing Flames

DETROIT (AP) — Alex DeBrincat continued his hot start with his fifth career hat trick and the Detroit Red Wings extended their winning streak to five games by defeating road-weary Calgary 6-2 on Sunday.

DeBrincat, acquired in an offseason trade with Ottawa, increased his season goal total to a league-high eight.

Joe Veleno scored his third goal in two games and Dylan Larkin supplied a goal and an assist. Jake Walman scored his first goal this season, while Justin Holl and Lucas Raymond added three assists apiece. James Reimer made 29 saves for the Red Wings.

Andrew Mangiapane and Yegor Sharangovich scored for Calgary. Dan Vladar stopped 24 shots for the Flames, who finished 1-3-1 on a five-game road swing.

DeBrincat's first goal of the game came off a pass by Holl 1:59 into the game. Veleno scored midway through the first period when he deflected a Ben Chiarot shot from the point.

Detroit made it 3-0 two minutes into the second period. DeBrincat made a circle-to-circle pass to Larkin, who lifted a shot over Vladar's right shoulder.

Calgary got on the board with 7:48 left in the period when Mangiapane knocked in a rebound of a Mikael Backlund shot. Detroit quickly responded when Larkin set up DeBrincat for a one-timer that beat Vladar on the stick side.

Sharangovich cut the Wings' lead to two late in the second period on a shot from the point.

Shortly after Walman's goal, DeBrincat collected his hat trick with 16:16 remaining on a blast from the left circle that beat Vladar on the short side.

ICE CHIPS

Flames D Rasmus Andersson served the first game of his four-games suspension. The league handed down the suspension for a charging penalty committed at Columbus on Friday. ... DeBrincat set a franchise history by scoring eight goals in his first six games with the club. Ed Litzenberger held the previous record with six goals in his first six games with Detroit in 1961. ... Larkin has 16 points in 15 career games against Calgary.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Red Wings: Host Seattle on Tuesday.

