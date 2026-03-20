DeBrincat scores go-ahead goal and has two assists in Red Wings' victory over Canadiens

DETROIT (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 remaining and assisted on Detroit's two other goals, lifting the Red Wings to a 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

DeBrincat scored the winner on a backhander after stealing the puck from defenseman Mike Matheson in the Canadiens’ zone. J.T. Compher scored earlier in the period and Andrew Copp added an empty-net goal with 16.8 seconds remaining.

John Gibson made 32 saves for the Red Wings, who won for the second straight game following a three-game losing streak. Detroit recorded back-to-back victories for the first time since a three-game winning streak in mid-January.

The Red Wings also won the season series, 2-1 and pulled even with the Canadiens in the Atlantic Division standings in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored the Canadiens' goal on a second-period power play. Cole Caufield, who scored his 40th goal to beat Boston on overtime on Tuesday, assisted and Jakub Dobes made 25 saves.

Detroit captain Dylan Larkin missed his sixth consecutive game due to a lower-body injury.

Detroit came up empty on two power-play opportunities during the second period. Montreal was awarded its second power play of the game with 2:28 left in the period when Moritz Seider was penalized for holding Jake Evans' stick.

The Canadiens scored 13 seconds later as Slafkovsky placed a rebound of Caufield's shot just inside the crossbar.

Detroit tied it at 2:14 of the third period. Patrick Kane took a shot from the point that fluttered through traffic and bounced off Compher, who was parked at the goalpost.

Up next

Canadiens: Host New York Islanders on Saturday.

Red Wings: Host Boston on Saturday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

