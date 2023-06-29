Watch Now
INTERVIEW: Defending champion Tony Finau says he's received a "hero's welcome" back to Detroit

Posted at 9:53 AM, Jun 29, 2023
Tony Finau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022 in the second of back-to-back PGA Tour wins. He says it is special to be back in Detroit and that he's received a "hero's welcome" in his return.

"Anytime you come back to a place where you've won and where I have so many great memories is amazing," said Finau.

Finau's popularity rose even higher after the release of Netflix's golf documentary called Full Swing, where an episode was dedicated to Finau and his family, which included his win in Detroit. In the episode, he openly shows the side of him that balanced family life, with golf. It was a vulnerable side of him that he said gained the Finau family some extra fans.

"I think it was really cool to show the world what I'm about, what our family is about, & how important my family is to me. I think the world needs that."

