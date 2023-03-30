Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Derek Lalonde details ejection from Red Wings game, says he'd make same challenge

Derek Lalonde details ejection from Red Wings game, says he'd make same challenge | Brad Galli has more
Posted at 9:04 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 21:05:15-04

DETROIT — A day later, Derek Lalonde explained how he was ejected from the Red Wings game.

"I was a little shocked. I don't know if it warranted that," he said. "As far as the call, I would make that challenge 100 out of 100 times."

David Perron had a hat trick in the third period and the Wings overcame the ejection of Lalonde to beat the Penguins 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Lalonde was assessed a game misconduct during the second period. He profanely argued after unsuccessfully challenging Pittsburgh’s third goal on a claim of goalie interference.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!