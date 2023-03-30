Derek Lalonde details ejection from Red Wings game, says he'd make same challenge

DETROIT — A day later, Derek Lalonde explained how he was ejected from the Red Wings game.

"I was a little shocked. I don't know if it warranted that," he said. "As far as the call, I would make that challenge 100 out of 100 times."

David Perron had a hat trick in the third period and the Wings overcame the ejection of Lalonde to beat the Penguins 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Lalonde was assessed a game misconduct during the second period. He profanely argued after unsuccessfully challenging Pittsburgh’s third goal on a claim of goalie interference.



