Derek Lalonde gives major credit to Alex Lyon for what he has done this season

Alex Lyon was signed this past offseason to be the Grand Rapids Griffins starting goaltender. He got called up to fill in for Ville Husso back in November and he has made an NHL roster spot for himself ever since. Instead of spending the majority season of his career in the AHL, Lyon leads the Red Wings in a heated battle for their first playoff spot in seven years.

"The only thing you can do is stay in the moment and work as hard as you can and trust the process and trust the things that you have been doing," said Lyon.

Derek Lalonde called Lyon a "career minor leaguer." While that sounds negative, it wasn't said in a bad way, but more to prove just how impressive he is. The expectations of Lyon were that he would start for the Griffins, but he has since changed that trajectory.

"We're sitting here battling for a playoff position and our number one goalie is on the shelf," said Lalonde. "I don't know if anyone else in the league can say that."

The Red Wings are right outside a wild card spot for the Eastern Conference playoffs. Lyon will start in net Friday for a huge game against the Rangers with playoff implications to follow. Thursday night, both the Capitals and the Islanders play so that should also impact the Wings' spot in standings as well.

