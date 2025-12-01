Detroit Catholic Central beats Cass Tech to win Division 1 state title

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks beat the Detroit Cass Tech Technicians, 42-19, to win the Division 1 state final for the first time since 2009.

Watch highlights from the win below

Detroit Catholic Central beats Cass Tech to win state title

Both teams were undefeated entering this one, with Catholic Central's Benny Eziuka sealing the win on a late pick-six. Cass Tech had won 23 straight games before DCC broke the streak at Ford Field on Sunday night.

After last night's win, DCC now has 11 state championships, which is tied for fifth-most in state history.