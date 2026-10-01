Detroit City FC clinches playoff berth for 5th straight season

Detroit City FC has clinched a spot in the 2026 USL Championship playoffs for the fifth straight season.

The playoff clinch comes after a 3-1 road win over Brooklyn FC on Wednesday night. Detroit now has a 12-6-8 record and 44 points, which is good enough for third place in the Eastern Conference.

With just four games left in the season, Le Rouge will now aim to get home field advantage. They sit just two points behind Charleston Battery in second place.

During the game on Wednesday night, DCFC scored three second-half goals from Darren Smith, Callum Montgomery and Kobe Hernández-Foster. Carlos Herrera made three saves in the win.

Le Rouge will host Birmingham Legion on Saturday, Oct. 3 and then host Rhode Island FC on Oct. 10 before finishing the season on the road against Tampa Bay and Louisville.

