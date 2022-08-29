Detroit City FC continues push to USL Championship playoffs after Saturday win

(WXYZ) — With just eight games left in the season, Detroit City Football Club (DCFC) continues its push to the USL Championship playoffs.

Le Rouge earned a much-needed three points on Saturday with a 3-0 win over the Charleston Battery, which improved their record to 11-9-5.

DCFC had two goals from forward Pato Botello-Faz and an own-goal from Charleston in the 66th minute to seal the 3-0 win.

Detroit sits in seventh place in the Eastern Conference of the USL Championship, which would put them as the last team in the playoffs if the season ended now.

Le Rouge has 42 points, right behind The Miami FC with 43 points and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC with 47 points.

Detroit's nine draws are the most in the Eastern Conference and tied for the second-most in the league. Only Oakland Roots SC has more ties with 12.

DCFC hosts Indy Eleven, who have a 7-14-4 record, on Saturday at Keyworth Stadium. The rest of the schedule is below with the team's record as of Aug. 29.

Saturday, Sept. 3 – Indy Eleven (7-14-4) – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10 – at Colorado Springs Switchbacks (15-9-3) – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17 – Tampa Bay Rowdies (15-5-6) – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21 – at New York Red Bulls II (3-19-4) – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24 – FC Tulsa (10-13-4) – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1 – at Loudon United (6-16-3) – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5 – at Louisville City FC (17-4-4) – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15 – Miami FC (12-8-7) - 4 p.m.