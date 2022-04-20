Detroit City FC gets historic win over MLS' Columbus Crew in U.S. Open Cup

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Football Club (DCFC) made history on Tuesday night when they upset Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew 2-1 at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

This was the first time DCFC has played an MLS team, and it was part of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – U.S. Soccer's national championship. Le Rouge will now advance to the round of 32.

Maxi Rodriguez scored both goals for Le Rouge, with the second coming on a penalty kick with just a few minutes left in regulation time.

The Crew took an early 1-0 lead after a penalty kick from Gyasi Zardes, but Le Rouge tied it up in the second half with a goal from Rodriguez in the 63rd minute.

DCFC, which started as an amateur team playing at Cass Tech High School, has grown in the past 10 years to play in the USL Championship, the second tier of professional soccer in the United States, just below MLS.