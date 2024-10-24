Detroit City FC hosting first-ever USL Championship playoff match on Nov. 2; tickets on sale now

(WXYZ) — Detroit City FC is heading to the USL Championship playoffs for its third straight year, but for the first time, Keyworth Stadium will host a playoff game.

Le Rouge will host the playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 2, but the opponent and time have yet to be announced.

Detroit sits in third overall in the Eastern Conference of the USL Championship with 53 points, and they haven't lost a game since Aug. 24. Since then, they are 4-0-4.

They finish the season on Saturday against San Antonio FC on the road on Saturday night.

Le Rouge have conceded the second-fewest goals in the league this year, giving up only 31, while scoring 42, which is middle of the pack in the league.