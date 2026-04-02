Detroit City FC hosting MLS Chicago Fire FC in round of 32 for Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

(WXYZ) — Major League Soccer is making its return to Keyworth Stadium as the Chicago Fire FC will face Detroit City FC in the Round of 32 for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

It's the latest matchup between Detroit City FC, which is in the USL Championship league, and the top-tier MLS. In 2024, Detroit knocked out U.S. Open Cup defending champs Houston Dynamo in the Round of 32 before losing to Indy Eleven in the Round of 16.

DCFC faced Chicago last year in the round of 32 for the U.S. Open Cup but lost 4-0, and also lost 3-1 to Minnesota United FC of the MLS in the Third Round in 2023.

In 2022, Le Rouge upset the Columbus Crew at Keyworth Stadium 2-1 in what was the first time the top-tier league came to Hamtramck.

The game will be played either Tuesday, April 14 or Wednesday, April 15, and tickets go on sale Monday at 2 p.m.