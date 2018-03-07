Detroit City FC international friendly to be broadcast on TV for first time

DETROIT (WXYZ) - For the first time in its now 6-year history, a Detroit City FC match will be broadcast on television.

On Wednesday afternoon, DCFC announced they would take on FC St. Pauli, of Hamburg, Germany, for one of the team's two international friendly matches. The match, which takes place Saturday, May 19 at 6 p.m., will be broadcast on Fox Sports Detroit.

The team's other international friendly will be against Club Necaxa, of Mexico's Liga MX, on Tuesday, July 10.

According to the team, FC St. Pauli was one of the first European soccer clubs to make active and public statements regarding anti-racism, anti-discrimination, anti-homophobia and more. They also say DCFC was the first American sports team to wear an LGBTQ-inspired jersey in a competitive match.

“We’re honored to host an internationally renowned club like St. Pauli,” Sean Mann, co-owner of Detroit City FC, said. “St. Pauli is a club that stands for important values that play a role in their community beyond sports. In many ways, they are one of the clubs we’ve always looked up to as we’ve tried to build our club into something special in our own community and beyond.”

The broadcast on FSD extends the agreement from 2016 between the team and the network to stream the matches live on the Fox Sports Go app and on foxsportsdetroit.com.

“We are thrilled to provide the first-ever televised Detroit City FC game on FOX Sports Detroit on May 19th,” Greg Hammaren, senior vice president and general manager of FOX Sports Detroit said in a release. “We will also continue to stream DCFC matches on our digital platforms for a third straight year. The excitement around this team has continued to grow and we’re proud to be part of it and help expose more people to such a great sport.”