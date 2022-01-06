Detroit City FC opening USL Championship in March, first home game March 19

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Football Club will play its first home game in the USL Championship on March 19 at Keyworth Stadium. They will play the Charleston Battery.

Le Rouge joined the second division of men's pro soccer in the U.S. in November.

DCFC will open the USL Championship season on the road at San Antonio FC on March 12. Kickoff times and the full 2022 league schedule are expected to be announced at a later date.

“There is a lot to be excited about heading into our debut season in the USL Championship,” Head Coach and GM Trevor James said in a statement. “Match days in 2022 will bring a new level of competition and excitement for the team and supporters, both at Keyworth and away.”

Tickets are expected to go on sale at the end of January for single games, and season tickets are available at tickets.detcityfc.com and start at $150.

For those looking to get tickets to the opening match, there are four packs available that start at $49 and include a DCFC scarf.

Le Rouge moved to a professional team a couple of years ago and clinched four straight trophies in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), the third tier of professional soccer in the U.S.

With the move to the USL Championship, more upgrades are expected to come to Keyworth Stadium.