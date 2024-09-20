Detroit City FC plans to break ground on new Corktown stadium in the spring

Detroit City FC expects to break ground on its new stadium in Corktown next spring, the team confirmed on Friday.

DCFC Co-Owner and Co-Founder Sean Mann announced as part of the Detroit Homecoming event this week, the team confirmed.

Mann said that the team has bought 17 acres adjacent to Michigan Central Station with hopes to break ground next spring and be ready to play matches at the stadium by 2027.

In May, the team announced it purchased land in the Corktown/Southwest Detroit area to build a soccer-specific stadium. The site is the former Southwest Detroit Hospital at the corner of Michigan Ave. and 20th St.

Le Rouge currently plays at the historic Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, and began playing at Cass Tech High School.

According to Crain's Detroit, the team has spent more than $15 million on property in that area and other property around the hospital.

"We are trying to solidify our place as Detroit’s soccer team and it’s an amazing opportunity to build a new venue," Mann said, according to Crain's.

In May, we set out to ask area businesses how they feel about the upcoming addition and met Patrick McDermott who is not only the General Manager of Lucky Detroit in Corktown, but also a huge Detroit City Football Club fan.

"I am so excited for that," said McDermott. "I’m a big DCFC fan, I go to games a lot and I always noticed that their stadium was so small compared to the turnout."

McDermott has been at DCFC games as the team's success has outgrown the stadium at Cass Tech in Detroit, and now Keyworth Stadium in Hamtrack.

We also spoke to Briant Sant, a barber at Detroit Barbershop in Corktown for 7 years.

He's even cut the hair of some of the club players and management.

He told us, "It’s nice to see them coming down here to Corktown. I think we’re in kind of a transition phase where they’re kind of figuring out the parking situation and it looks like there is going to be a lot of growth here in Corktown."