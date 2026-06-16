Detroit City FC pushes back opening of new stadium to spring of 2028

(WXYZ) — Detroit City FC announced Monday that the opening of AlumniFi Field, the all-new 15,000-seat stadium in Corktown/Southwest Detroit, is being pushed back.

In an update on Tuesday, the soccer club said that it's projected the stadium will now open in the spring of 2028, ahead of the 2028 USL Championship season. Originally, it was expected to open in the spring of 2027.

Demolition officially began on vacant Southwest Detroit Hospital began in December 2025, a major milestone for the $200 million project.

Watch below: Demolition begins on Southwest Detroit Hospital for new DCFC stadium

Demolition begins on Detroit City FC's future $200 million stadium site

The long-vacant Southwest Detroit Hospital started coming down as city leaders and DCFC officials celebrated the first day of demolition.

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Detroit City FC stadium moves closer to reality with $2M community benefits deal

"I think seeing the structure coming down is a sign this is real, and it's happening," said Sean Mann, DCFC owner, said in December.

The club also said they're planing a ceremonial groundbreaking for the site in July.

DCFC also opened up the AlumniFi field Preview Center at the Mercado in Mexicantown, which gives season ticket deposit holders a first-hand look at the seating opportunities. The preview center will begin booking visits this summer.

It features a replica of the stadium, plus other elements and updated interior and exterior renderings.

The club also said the interior of the stadium will be designed by award-winning architecture firm Disbrow Iannuzzi, which have designed other spaces including Spotlite, The Congregation, Titletown in Green Bay, and Louis Armstrong Stadium in NYC