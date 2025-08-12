Detroit City FC reveals name of new stadium, AlumniFi Field, and renderings

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit City Football Club unveiled renderings of its new stadium and the name of it Monday evening.

The team will play at the new stadium, AlumniFi Field, in Corktown starting in the 2027 USL Championship season. Detroit City FC and AlumniFi announced at the unveiling that they would be extending their partnership and AlumniFi will have naming rights for the new stadium.

WXYZ

“As longtime residents of the city, the leaders and founders of the Club view this stadium not only as an opportunity for our organization and sport, but as a civic endeavor to give back to the city we love,” Detroit City FC CEO Sean Mann said in a statement. “Through our partnership, AlumniFi has been working with us on a shared vision for a stronger, more connected Detroit, creating an environment where everyone from youth to adults can thrive.”

Two renderings were shared at the event. One shows the northwest corner and the other is from the south. The stadium will be at the corner of Michigan Avenue and 20th Street.

Detroit City Football Club

“Like Detroit City Football Club, we believe in the power of community,” AlumniFi President and CEO April Clobes said in a statement. “This partnership is about more than a stadium — it’s a commitment toward a brighter, stronger Detroit. Through financial education, local initiatives, and community-driven programs, AlumniFi is here to support Detroit’s continued growth and success.”

Up to 15,00 people can sit inside the stadium. Construction at AlumniFi Field is set to begin in late 2025.

Watch our previous report when we spoke with Sean Mann about the stadium below:

Detroit City Football Club reveals timeline & renderings for new Corktown soccer stadium

Ticket deposits for the 2027 season open on Aug. 26.

