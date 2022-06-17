Detroit City FC to host El Paso in front of sellout crowd, nationally-televised game on Saturday

(WXYZ) — For the first time ever, Detroit City FC has sold out Keyworth Stadium before a match. Le Rouge will take on El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday afternoon, with the game airing across the country on ESPN.

It's the first time a regular-season USL Championship game will air on ESPN, and comes on the heels of Le Rouge's 2-0 loss against Sacramento Republic FC last Saturday. It was the first time DCFC was shut out at home.

City currently sits fourth in the USL Championship eastern conference with a 7-3-4 record with 25 points, just four points off of first place Memphis 901 FC.

San Antonio is tied for first place in the western conference with a 10-3-0 record.

The game will feature two of the best goalies in the league – El Paso's Evan Newton who has a league-leading 41 saves, and DCFC's Nate Stenwascher who has 37 saves.

Detroit will look to have its offense rebound behind Maxi Rodriguez and Antoine Hoppenot, with Hoppenot leading the team with five goals and four assists this season.