Detroit City FC to host first-round playoff match on Oct. 30 at Keyworth Stadium

Detroit City FC will host a USL Championship playoff game at Keyworth Stadium on Oct. 30.

The match will kick off at 8 p.m. at Keyworth Stadium as Le Rouge pursues its first USL Championship title.

DCFC has clinched a playoff berth in each of its seasons in the USL Championship, and secured home field advantage for the first round.

Le Rouge is currently second in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Tampa Bay Rowdies and ahead of the Charleston Battery. There are two games left in the regular season, both on the road.

Tickets are on sale now for the playoff game. The team's opponent will be revealed at the end of the season.