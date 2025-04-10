Watch Now
Detroit City FC to host Liga MX's Club Santos Laguna in friendly this June

Detroit City FC
(WXYZ) — Detroit City Football Club is hosting six-time Liga MX title winners Club Santos Laguna for an international friendly this summer.

DCFC announced the friendly on Thursday, which will take place at Keyworth Stadium on June 25 with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Liga MX is the highest level of professional soccer in Mexico, and will be the fifth team from Liga MX to face DCFC. They hosted Pumas UNAM last year and won the match 1-0.

Other international teams faced from Liga MC include Club Necaxa, FC Juarez and Club Atlas.

