Detroit City FC to host Louisville City FC in U.S. Open Cup on May 10

(WXYZ) — Detroit City FC will host fellow USL Championship team Louisville City FC during the round of 32 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Le Rouge drew Louisville City on Thursday after being grouped in with MLS teams FC Cincinnati and New England Revolution. City will host Louisville on Tuesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.

It comes after DCFC topped their first-ever MLS opponent earlier this week, beating the Columbus Crew 2-1 in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup.

The Crew got out to an early 1-0 lead with a penalty kick goal from Gyasi Zardes, but Le Rouge rallied hard in the second half. Maxi Rodriguez netted the tying goal and then had the game-winning goal on a penalty kick.

This is the first time DCFC has made it to the round of 32 in the Open Cup, which is U.S. Soccer's national championship.

Louisville City FC beat St. Louis II winning 9-8 in penalty kicks to advance. They are first in the USL Championship eastern conference, while DCFC is fourth. Louisville is 5-2-0 in league play with a +10 goal differential as of April 22.

If City wins, they will play in the round of 16, with the draw scheduled for May 12. DCFC has played both FC Cincinnati and Louisville, losing to both teams in the Open Cup in extra time.