Detroit City FC to host MLS Columbus Crew in 3rd round of U.S. Open Cup

(WXYZ) — Detroit City FC will host the MLS in Detroit for the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Le Rouge will host the Columbus Crew at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck. The date and kickoff time have not yet been announced.

DCFC beat the Michigan Stars 3-0 on Tuesday in the second round, which helped them advance to the third round for the first time ever.

The U.S. Open Cup is U.S. Soccer's national championship. They've made four appearances, all on the amateur side and most recently in 2018.

There are 17 MLS clubs in the third round, with the remaining teams to play in the round of 32.

Columbus is one of the MLS' original 10 clubs and started playing back in 1996. They have won two MLS cups, most recently in 2020 and were runners-up in 2015.

Tickets can be purchased at tickets.detcityfc.com. The game will take place either April 19, 20 or 21.