Detroit City FC to take on No. 2 Memphis 901 FC in first round of playoffs

(WXYZ) — Detroit City FC will be on the road for their first playoff game in the USL Championship next weekend.

Le Rouge got the seventh seed in the eastern conference and will head to Memphis to take on No. 2 Memphis 901 FC (21-8-5) on Saturday evening. The game will start at 8 p.m. eastern time.

It comes after the team lost its last two games which were important and could have given DCFC home field advantage if they won.

Saturday night, The Miami FC topped Detroit 1-0, which dropped Le Rouge down to the final spot in the eastern conference playoff standings.

The Miami FC scored in stoppage time of the first half and the score ended 1-0.

Detroit has played Memphis twice this season. In April, the teams had a 1-1 draw at Keyworth Stadium, and in June, Memphis beat City 2-0.

There will be a watch party at the Detroit City Fieldhouse on Saturday night for the playoff game. Doors will open at 7 p.m. before kickoff at 8 p.m. and a DJ will be getting everyone ready from 7-8.