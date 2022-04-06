Detroit City FC tops Michigan Stars FC 3-0 to advance to 3rd round in U.S. Open Cup

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Football Club shut out the Michigan Stars FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday night at Keyworth Stadium.

Le Rouge dominated play in the 3-0 victory, with two goals coming in the first half.

Connor Rutz netted the first goal at the 45' mark, and Matt Lewis added a second goal in stoppage time, just before the half. Maxi Rodriguez had an assist on both of the goals. Rutz added the third goal in the second half.

According to DCFC, City had possession 67% of the time with 14 shots, while the Stars had only three shots and none were on target.

Now, DCFC will head to the third round of the U.S. Open Cup for the first time in history. The draw for the third round will take place on Friday afternoon.

Le Rouge will now take on Atlanta United FC II in the USL Championship game on Saturday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga.

City is currently 1-1-2 in the USL Championship this season.