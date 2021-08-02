Detroit City FC unveils fall 2021 broadcast schedule

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Football Club announced its fall broadcast schedule starting later this month.

The 2021 National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) Champions will have six matches broadcasted throughout the state.

The matches are:

DCFC vs. Chicago House AC – Aug. 7 – 7:30 p.m.

DCFC vs. San Diego 1904 FC – Aug. 21 – 7:30 p.m.

DCFC vs. New Amsterdam FC – Sept. 11 – 4 p.m.

DCFC vs. Stumptown AC – Sept. 18 – 7:30 p.m.

DCFC vs. Cal United Strikers FC – Oct. 30 – 4 p.m.

DCFC vs. Chattanooga FC – Nov. 6 – 4 p.m.

Le Rouge will play a national schedule in NISA. You can catch the matches on TV20 Detroit.

“The Spring 2021 Season marked the first time in Detroit City FC history that matches were broadcast across the state of Michigan. We saw success in reaching supporters statewide and beyond to be a part of this Championship Club,” said T.J. Winfrey, Detroit City FC Chief of Partnerships. “We are excited about the Fall 2021 Season to build on this momentum and to continue connecting with local communities to grow the sport of soccer.”