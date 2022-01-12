Detroit City FC unveils full schedule for 1st USL Championship season

(WXYZ) — Detroit City FC unveiled its schedule for the first season in the USL Championship on Tuesday.

Le Rouge will be playing its first season in the second-tier division of professional soccer in the United States.

They already announced the first game on March 12 against San Antonio FC and the home opener on March 19 against the Charleston Battery at Keyworth Stadium.

The entire schedule is below.

March 12 - at San Antonio FC

March 19 - Charleston Battery

March 26 - Pittsburgh Riverhounds

April 2 - Memphis 901 FC

April 9 - at Atlanta United FC 2

April 16 - Birmingham Legion FC

April 23 - at Hartford Athletic

April 30 - New York Red Bulls II

May 7 - at FC Tulsa

May 14 - Loudoun United FC

May 18 - at Miami FC

May 21 - Atlanta United FC 2

June 4 - at Pittsburgh Riverhounds

June 11 - Sacramento Republic FC

June 18 - El Paso Locomotive FC

June 25 - at Memphis 901 FC

July 2 - at Las Vegas Lights FC

July 6 - Hartford Athletic

July 9 - at Indy Eleven

July 16 - at Monterey Bay FC

July 23 - New Mexico United

Aug. 6 - at Tampa Bay Rowdies

Aug. 13 - Oakland Roots SC

Aug. 17 - at Birmingham Legion FC

Aug. 20 - Louisville City FC

Aug. 27 - at Charleston Battery

Sept. 3 - Indy Eleven

Sept. 10 - at Switchbacks FC

Sept. 17 - Tampa Bay Rowdies

Sept. 21 - at New York Red Bulls II

Sept. 24 - FC Tulsa

Oct. 1 - at Loudoun United FC

Oct. 5 - at Louisville FC

Oct. 15 - Miami FC