Detroit City FC unveils full schedule for 1st USL Championship season

(WXYZ) — Detroit City FC unveiled its schedule for the first season in the USL Championship on Tuesday.
Le Rouge will be playing its first season in the second-tier division of professional soccer in the United States.
They already announced the first game on March 12 against San Antonio FC and the home opener on March 19 against the Charleston Battery at Keyworth Stadium.
The entire schedule is below.
March 12 - at San Antonio FC
March 19 - Charleston Battery
March 26 - Pittsburgh Riverhounds
April 2 - Memphis 901 FC
April 9 - at Atlanta United FC 2
April 16 - Birmingham Legion FC
April 23 - at Hartford Athletic
April 30 - New York Red Bulls II
May 7 - at FC Tulsa
May 14 - Loudoun United FC
May 18 - at Miami FC
May 21 - Atlanta United FC 2
June 4 - at Pittsburgh Riverhounds
June 11 - Sacramento Republic FC
June 18 - El Paso Locomotive FC
June 25 - at Memphis 901 FC
July 2 - at Las Vegas Lights FC
July 6 - Hartford Athletic
July 9 - at Indy Eleven
July 16 - at Monterey Bay FC
July 23 - New Mexico United
Aug. 6 - at Tampa Bay Rowdies
Aug. 13 - Oakland Roots SC
Aug. 17 - at Birmingham Legion FC
Aug. 20 - Louisville City FC
Aug. 27 - at Charleston Battery
Sept. 3 - Indy Eleven
Sept. 10 - at Switchbacks FC
Sept. 17 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
Sept. 21 - at New York Red Bulls II
Sept. 24 - FC Tulsa
Oct. 1 - at Loudoun United FC
Oct. 5 - at Louisville FC
Oct. 15 - Miami FC