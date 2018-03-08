Detroit Country Day going for back-to-back championships

Birmingham, MI - On Tuesday, the Detroit Country Day Yellowjackets punched their ticket to the regional finals with a 54-point victory, but they know there is still a lot of work to be done on their way to their ultimate goal: another state championship.

Last year Detroit Country Cay won their second state championship in three years. This year seniors Kaela Webb and Maxine Moore want to end their high school careers with one more.

“I can’t even explain it, just coming in here, winning my freshman year and then going through that loss and then finally winning again... It's like...I know I don’t want to lose again so that’s really the determining factor that drives all of us every day," explained Webb.

Right now the Yellowjackets are 19-4. They’ve had another standout season despite graduating two of their biggest contributors.

“We knew that losing Destini and Tylar would kind of set us back, but it would only set us back as far as we would let it so we knew that we would have to come in here and work hard," said Webb.

“Those seniors last year left a great legacy here. They taught us a lot," said Moore.

The team also learned a lot of this year’s losses.

“I think just getting off to better starts, stronger starts and making sure we close and finish out games. That’s just the biggest thing and what we’ve been working on," explained Webb.

Their coach, Frank Orlando, agrees the losses were valuable. "Those losses were very good in our schedule because they were all good teams and we played hard," he said.

Thursday night at 7pm DCD faces Pontiac Notre Dame Prep looking for another win to get them closer to another state title.

“I think just them being so confident…it really helps," said Coach Orlando.

“We’re absolutely confident. We just know that we have to stay together in order to do that," said Moore.