Detroit Edison guard Damiya Hagemann named Michigan's Miss Basketball

DETROIT (AP) — Damiya Hagemann of Detroit Edison has been named Michigan’s Miss Basketball. Hagemann was given the award on Tuesday.

The Mick McCabe Miss Basketball award honors the state’s top senior female player. She has signed with Michigan State.

Hagemann received 2,413 points in the voting of Basketball Coaches Association members. Adrian Lenawee Christian’s Bree Salenbien was second and Jillian Brown of East Grand Rapids finished third. The 5-foot-7 Hagemann is ranked as one of the top point guards in the country.

She averaged 17.4 points, 9.9 assists 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 steals.

Hagemann is the third straight Edison player to win Miss Basketball, following Rickea Jackson and Gabrielle Elliott.