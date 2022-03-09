Detroit Edison’s Ruby Whitehorn named Gatorade player of the year

(WXYZ) — Detroit Edison's Ruby Whitehorn has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade Michigan Girls Basketball Player of the Year award.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character both on and off the court.

The senior led the Detroit Edison Pioneers to a 13-3 record and averaged 24.1 points per game, 12.3 rebounds per game, 4.4 steals per game and 4 assists per game.

She is ranked the No. 15 recruit in the class of 2022 and was also selected to the McDonald's All-American Game.

Now, Ruby will be a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award which will be announced later this month.