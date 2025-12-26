Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Detroit falls to Minnesota on Christmas Day, eliminated from playoff contention

Abbie Parr/AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac Teslaa, top, catches a pass for a touchdown against Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith, right, and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Detroit Lions have gifted the division rival Green Bay Packers a spot in the playoffs.

With six turnovers in a 23-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Detroit was eliminated from postseason contention — clinching at least a wild-card berth for Green Bay.

After taking the past two NFC North titles, reaching the conference championship game after the first one and posting a franchise-record 15 wins for the second one, the Lions (8-8) lost their third straight game in a sloppy performance unfit for the NFL's Christmas Day showcase.

Jared Goff was charged with three lost fumbles, twice on errant snaps by backup center Kingsley Eguakun, and threw two interceptions after just six giveaways over the first 15 games this season. The Lions entered the week with only eight turnovers, the fewest in the league.

