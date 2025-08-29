Detroit Football Classic brings HBCU game to Ford Field this weekend

The Detroit Football Classic is taking place this weekend, bringing an HBCU football game and experience to the city after more than two decades.

According to organizers, the game will take place at Ford Field on Saturday, Aug. 30, between Kentucky State and Central State

The original Detroit Football Classic was held from 2003 to 2007, and this year it will also include tailgating, an outdoor fan experience and an after party.

The tailgating and fan experience will take place at Paradise Valley/Harmony Park at 1468 Randolph on Friday and Saturday, just a few minutes from the game.

You can learn more and purchase tickets at the Detroit Football Classic website.