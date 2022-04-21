Watch
Detroit Grand Prix driver Tristan Nunez soaking in city, Cabrera's attempt at history

Posted at 1:53 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 13:54:16-04

DETROIT — IMSA car driver Tristan Nunez threw the first pitch before the Tigers game on Thursday.

He will be back in town for Detroit Grand Prix weekend, June 3-5, 2022 at Belle Isle Park, but he did not want to make a quick exit after the ceremony at Comerica Park.

Nunez said he planned to stay for the whole game, in hopes of witnessing Miguel Cabrera's 3000th hit.

