Detroit Grand Prix driver Tristan Nunez soaking in city, Cabrera's attempt at history

DETROIT — IMSA car driver Tristan Nunez threw the first pitch before the Tigers game on Thursday.
He will be back in town for Detroit Grand Prix weekend, June 3-5, 2022 at Belle Isle Park, but he did not want to make a quick exit after the ceremony at Comerica Park.
Nunez said he planned to stay for the whole game, in hopes of witnessing Miguel Cabrera's 3000th hit.
WATCH MORE BELOW:
.@DetroitGP driver Tristan Nunez threw the first pitch before the Tigers game on Thursday.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 21, 2022
He is staying for the whole game, in hopes of witnessing Miguel Cabrera's 3000th hit. pic.twitter.com/ZI5Me8XRDF