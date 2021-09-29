Detroit Grand Prix exploring move back to Downtown Detroit in 2023

(WXYZ) — The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is exploring a possible move from Belle Isle, back to the streets of Downtown Detroit in 2023.

In a statement released to the media on Wednesday morning, officials said "An annual summertime racing festival on the streets of Detroit would represent a connection to the rich heritage of the Grand Prix."

The race is currently on Belle Isle, and is scheduled to run June 3-5, 2022 next year on the island. Since its return in 2012, the race has been run on Belle Isle.

Previously, the race was through the streets of Downtown Detroit from 1982-1991 before moving to Belle Isle in 1992.

According to race organizers, there is an option to extend the current agreement with the State of Michigan through 2024.

Over the past decade, many people have protested the race being held on the island, which is now a state park, saying that it closes a major portion of the island for several weeks. In recent years, race officials have cut down the time it takes to set up the Grand Prix, and have left the island open to the public through Memorial Day weekend.