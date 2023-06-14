Detroit Grand Prix officials estimate more than 150K people attended Downtown race weekend

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix officials say the event's return was a major success both in-person and on television.

According to Grand Prix officials, it's estimated that more than 150,000 people attended the Grand Prix weekend earlier this month, which included sold-out grandstands for Sunday's race day.

The Grand Prix brought unprecedented access to fans with more than 50% of the track free to the public along Jefferson Ave., the Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza and at Spirit Plaza.

Officials also said viewership throughout the nation for the Detroit Grand Prix had more than a million viewers, and was an increase of 179% from the final race on Belle Isle last year, and had the second-highest rating for the event since 2014.

“We want to thank all of our great fans here in Metro Detroit and across Southeast Michigan for their support as we brought the Grand Prix back home to the Streets of the Motor City in 2023,” Detroit Grand Prix President Michael Montri said in a statement. “We saw tremendous interest not only here locally but with viewership and coverage across the country. It was an amazing weekend and a great opportunity for Detroit and our entire region to shine in front of an audience watching all over the world.”

According to officials, the annual PwC Grand Prixmiere, which was held on Friday of race weekend, raised more than $1 million in contributions for five Detroit-area organizations – the Belle Isle Conservancy, Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, Detroit Public Safety Foundation, Detroit 300 Conservancy and Pope Francis Center.