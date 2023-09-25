Detroit Grand Prix returns to downtown streets on June 2, 2024

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will return to the streets of Detroit next summer, racing on the Downtown Detroit street circuit for the second straight year.

The race will take place Sunday, June 2, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES announced on Monday as part of the 2024 schedule release.

Last year's race brought tens of thousands of people to Downtown Detroit for the race, which included about 50% of the track open to the public. In all, Grand Prix officials say there were about 150,000 people in Downtown Detroit.

“We want to thank all of our great fans here in Metro Detroit and across Southeast Michigan for their support as we brought the Grand Prix back home to the Streets of the Motor City in 2023,” Grand Prix President Michael Montri said after the race. “We saw tremendous interest not only here locally but with viewership and coverage across the country. It was an amazing weekend and a great opportunity for Detroit and our entire region to shine in front of an audience watching all over the world.”