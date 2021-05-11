Detroit Grand Prix to allow limited number of fans for race weekend in June

(WXYZ) — The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will welcome back fans for the race weekend on Belle Isle in June.

Grand Prix organizers announced there will be between 6,000 and 9,000 people each day for the race weekend.

Fans will be required to wear masks, and there will be spacing for groups in reserved grandstand seating, limited general admission viewing areas and reduced hospitality areas.

Displays and fan activities away from the track will be reduced or removed this year for current COVID-19 protocols.

Fans can remove their masks while eating and drinking, and there will still be free shuttles available to and from the island. Riders will have to wear face masks.

Grand Prix officials are encouraging people to be fully vaccinated before visiting the island.

“We look forward to bringing world-class racing back to the Motor City next month,” said Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “We are excited to welcome race fans to Belle Isle Park for three days of excitement in a safe and healthy manner. We will showcase the Park, our City and it’s beautiful waterfront to the nation and the world as NBC will provide over six hours of network TV coverage. And, once again, the biggest benefactor will be Belle Isle.”

Those who had tickets to the 2020 race that was canceled and decided to transfer tickets to this year will have their tickets honored.

Tickets for this year's race will be available for a pre-sale period for those who registered in the coming days, and the rest of the tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 20.

Free Prix Day will still happen on June 11 with a number of free passes available upon request. Fans can get their free passes beginning Monday, May 17.