Detroit Grand Prix to highlight local small businesses during race weekend

With the return of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix to Downtown Detroit, Grand Prix officials are also planning to highlight small businesses.

The "Small Business Straightaway" will be featured in Downtown Detroit's Cadillac Square during race weekend on June 3-4, featuring 29 companies that market products and services.

It's part of the Grand Prix's previously-announced Community Partnership Program, which is focused on sustainability, arts, culture, entrepreneurship, small business empowerment and more in the city.

The plan is to highlight the legacy of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color businesses in Detroit.

“With the Grand Prix returning to its original home on the Streets of Detroit this summer, one of our biggest priorities was to create more opportunities for small, locally-owned businesses across the city,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “Thanks to the support of our Community Partners, the Small Business Straightaway will give local entrepreneurs the opportunity to benefit from a big event weekend in Detroit and make even more of an impact across our business community. We believe that promoting small businesses will help support working families while reinvesting in our communities and neighborhoods across the City of Detroit.”

Cadillac Square is also the home of the winter markets and is just east of Campus Martius Park. Fans will be able to get to the area from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, just blocks away from the race track along Jefferson Ave.

The full list of companies participating in the groundbreaking Small Business Straightaway at the Grand Prix includes: I-75 South, ArtLoft Midtown, Chellediorstyles , Corktown Business Association, Detroit Forever 313, Detroit Hives, E. Warren Development Corp., Folk, Konnected Fitness Strength & Conditioning Gym, Lorraine’s Premium BBQ Sauce, Love Travels Imports, Motor City Popcorn, Ocean Ridge Developments, Our Hour-Mobile Paint Party, Pawstries, Pink Poodle Dress Lounge, Ponyride, Sno Biz Detroit, SKIN BAR VII, Soapstone Soaps, Southwest Detroit Business Association, Support Impact Give Hope, Tacobachis, TbakesTreats, Threads & Legs, Unique Monique Scented Candles, VMX International, Voluptuous Bien'Aime Boutique and ZAB Cultural Collective.