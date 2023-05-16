Detroit Grand Prix track starting to take shape in Downtown Detroit

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix track is starting to take shape throughout Downtown Detroit ahead of the race weekend next month.

Crews are working throughout the downtown area and along the Detroit Riverfront on grandstands, fencing, pedestrian bridges and more.

The race will be along a newly-designed 1.7-mile, nine-turn course that will take drivers along Jefferson Ave., Atwater, and more.

Grandstands have been constructed along Jefferson Ave. near Woodward Ave., where drivers will take turn to the other side of Jefferson before heading down Bates and toward the Renaissance Center.

The race will also utilize several temporary pedestrian bridges – one crossing over Jefferson at Woodward and the Spirit Plaza, one on Woodbridge crossing over Rivard, plus several bridges in place already connecting the Renaissance Center to different parking garages.

This year's race will also have a variety of areas open to the public without needing a ticket. There will be viewing platforms along Jefferson Ave., the longest stretch of the track, from St. Antoine to Woodward.

Detroit GP

The race returns to Downtown Detroit after years on Belle Isle, and it takes place June 2-4 with several series racing the streets of Detroit.

The main race will be the NTT IndyCar Series, which will race on Sunday. Other racing series that weekend include the Indy NXT, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the Trans Am Series.

Earlier this month, Grand Prix officials also announced the entertainment lineup for the Grand Prix. It includes Big Boi performing on Friday night at Hart Plaza and then Steve Aoki performing Saturday night.