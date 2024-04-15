Detroit Historical Museum celebrating Champions Day on Saturday with activities, free admission

The Detroit Historical Museum will celebrate City of Champions Day on Saturday with free admission and a day full of activities.

City of Champions Day commemorates 1936 when the Detroit Tigers won their first World Series, Detroit Lions won their first NFL championship, the Detroit Red Wings won a Stanley Cup Championship and Joe Louis was the heavyweight boxing champion of the world.

Then-Gov. Frank Fitzgerald deemed April 18 Champions Day in Michigan to celebrate.

On April 20, the Detroit Historic Society will celebrate the day with three Detroit icons casing their hands in cement – Mickey Redmon, Greg Kelser and Huel Perkins.

The musuem will also have free admission, live discussions and podcast parties.

The activities include:

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The Detroit History Podcast presents: He howled. He threw fire. And The Sheik dominated Detroit-area wrestling in the 1960s. The Detroit History Podcast kicks off its sixth season with a telling of his life and impact on popular culture. View video and images of the Sheik while listening to the story of The Sheik at this podcast launch party.

12:30 – 1 p.m.

Visit with 25-year Detroit radio veteran Jamie Flanagan who co-hosts Detroit City of Champions Podcast with author/historian Charles Avison. Detroit City of Champions podcast looks at the stories behind the 33 championships that took place in Detroit during the ‘35-’36 season.

1 – 1:45 p.m.

Jeremy Dimick, Detroit Historical Society’s Director of Collections and Curatorial, will share the amazing sports story of the 1935–36 season, along with artifacts.

2 – 2:30 p.m.

Watch three inspiring Detroit icons cast their hands in cement! Their names and handprints will be added to Legends Plazafor permanent display.

