Detroit King QB Dante Moore announces commitment to Oregon

(WXYZ) — Detroit King quarterback Dante Moore announced Friday he has committed to play college football at Oregon.

"Coach (Dan) Lanning just came off a national championship, so he knows what it takes to get to a national championship, and what to build to a program," Moore said on ESPN after announcing his decision.

"They have a great staff. I see the playmakers there."

Moore was named Michigan's Mr. Football award winner in 2021, the first junior to earn the honor. He was also named the Michigan AP Division 3-4 Player of the Year.

Moore threw for 3,050 yards, 40 touchdowns and three interceptions during the 2021 season. In the Crusaders' Division 3 state championship win over DeWitt, Moore completed 18 of 24 passes for 228 yards.