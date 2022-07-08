Watch Now
Detroit King QB Dante Moore announces commitment to Oregon

WXYZ-TV
FILE — Detroit King quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against Cass Tech on September, 10, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by WXYZ-TV)
Posted at 7:16 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 19:16:02-04

(WXYZ) — Detroit King quarterback Dante Moore announced Friday he has committed to play college football at Oregon.

"Coach (Dan) Lanning just came off a national championship, so he knows what it takes to get to a national championship, and what to build to a program," Moore said on ESPN after announcing his decision.

"They have a great staff. I see the playmakers there."

Moore was named Michigan's Mr. Football award winner in 2021, the first junior to earn the honor. He was also named the Michigan AP Division 3-4 Player of the Year.

Moore threw for 3,050 yards, 40 touchdowns and three interceptions during the 2021 season. In the Crusaders' Division 3 state championship win over DeWitt, Moore completed 18 of 24 passes for 228 yards.

