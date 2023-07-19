Detroit Lions 2023 Training Camp: What fans need to know

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions kick off their much-anticipated training camp later this month as Head Coach Dan Campbell and the team gets ready for the new season.

Here's everything you need to know about the public training camps. Tickets go on sale July 19 at DetroitLions.com

Dates and times



Saturday, July 29 – 8:30 a.m. (for Lions Loyal Members only)

Sunday, July 30 – 8:30 a.m.

Monday, July 31 – 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3 – 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 – 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 9 – 10:30 a.m. (joint practice with New York Giants, for Lions Loyal Members only)

Wednesday, Aug. 9 – 10:30 a.m. (joint practice with New York Giants)

Wednesday, Aug. 16 – 10:30 a.m. (joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars, for Lions Loyal Members only)

Thursday, Aug. 17 – 10:30 a.m. (joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars)

Where to park

Free parking is available in select lots on Republic Dr., Federal Dr. and Fairlane Circle near the Lions headquarters. There is also a free shuttle ride to and from the facility to fans who park in Fairlane Circle lots.

Food and Drinks

There will be several restaurants and food trucks on site offering snacks, meals, coffee, drinks and more.

When do gates open?

Gates will open one hour before Training Camp starts.

Can you get autographs?

The team said following each day of practice, select Lions players will be available to sign autographs for fans around the venue.

What you can't bring

