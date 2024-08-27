Detroit Lions announce 2024 season launch week activities, including a community block party

The Detroit Lions announced the schedule for the 2024 season launch week ahead of the team's season opener on Sept. 8.

The Lions will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, but leading up to the game, the Lions will host different events.

According to the team, the launch week is presented by Rocket Mortgage and will include events throughout the community to celebrate the return of football.

First, there will be City Glow Yoga at Ford Field on Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fans an enjoy a silent disco yoga class on the field with photo ops at the stadium. Also, The Lip Bar will be on site with gifts courtesy of Rocket Mortgage for each attendee.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, the Lions and Rocket Mortgage will host a community day from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Stoudamire Community Center. In partnership with Connect 313 and the Eastside Community Network, there will be games, food trucks, a DJ, a giveaway and more. Fans can register for that event here.

Fans can register for both events here.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Lions and Rocket Mortgage will host a scavenger hunt across Downtown Detroit with mini footballs for fans to seek out through clues posted on the Lions Instagram story. Each football found will have a QR code with a special prize.

Finally, ahead of the opener on Sept. 8, the official pregame tailgate at Pride Plaza on Brush Street will return at 5 p.m. Admission is free.