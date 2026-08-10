Detroit Lions C Cade Mays to miss significant time after wrist injury

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions center Cade Mays is expected to miss a significant amount of time after suffering a wrist injury.

Head coach Dan Campbell made the announcement before practice on Monday morning. He didn't say how long he would be out for, but did say he could be back this season.

The loss is big for Detroit's offensive line. The Lions signed Mays to a three-year deal in May. He was one of the top centers available.

Detroit released Graham Glasgow, who played center last season, and before that, it was Frank Ragnow at center.

Campbell stressed they will find the best five offensive lineman.

"If this goes into the season, it does. We will find the best five," he said.